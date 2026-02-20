Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Assam CM for 'Wrong Politics' Against Gaurav Gogoi

In Assam's political landscape, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denounces Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for targeting Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, accusing him of wrong politics by involving families. Gandhi praises Zubeen Garg's influence on unity in politics, asserting Gogoi's commitment to positive political change amid relentless opposition attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, has criticized Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly indulging in 'wrong politics' by drawing the family of Congress's state unit president Gaurav Gogoi into controversy over alleged ties to Pakistan. Vadra condemned the tactic as harmful to political ethics.

After attending the cremation of singer Zubeen Garg at 'Zubeen Khetra' in Sonapur, Vadra emphasized Garg's message of love and unity beyond politics. She praised Gaurav Gogoi for striving towards positive political strategies and argued that the attacks indicate ruling party fears of Gogoi's approach in Assam.

Vadra urged the Assam CM to focus on the state's pressing issues, like job opportunities for youth and women, instead of polarizing tactics. She highlighted Gogoi's vision for Assam's development and a politics of love, countering accusations with calls for genuine leadership attuned to the people's real emotions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

