Priyanka Gandhi Honors Zubeen Garg, Assam's Soulful Legend

In a poignant gesture, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited the cremation site of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Sonapur, Assam. The singer, described as the 'voice of Assam's soul,' was commemorated for his artistic contributions and impact on the state's culture.

Vadra, tasked with selecting Congress candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, made her visit quietly, accompanied by key Assam Congress figures. She emphasized Garg's apolitical image and his importance beyond politics, urging that his legacy be approached with respect and emotion.

The North East India Festival attendee died mysteriously while swimming in Singapore last year, leaving behind a legacy of music that promoted love and unity. Vadra's visit underscored the cultural significance of Garg and the emotional bond he shared with the people of Assam.

