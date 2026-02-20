Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Honors Zubeen Garg, Assam's Soulful Legend

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid a heartfelt visit to Zubeen Garg's cremation site, honoring the beloved singer as the 'voice of Assam's soul.' She emphasized his apolitical nature and cultural impact, urging respect for his legacy. Her tribute highlighted Assam's emotional connection to Garg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:05 IST
In a poignant gesture, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited the cremation site of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Sonapur, Assam. The singer, described as the 'voice of Assam's soul,' was commemorated for his artistic contributions and impact on the state's culture.

Vadra, tasked with selecting Congress candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, made her visit quietly, accompanied by key Assam Congress figures. She emphasized Garg's apolitical image and his importance beyond politics, urging that his legacy be approached with respect and emotion.

The North East India Festival attendee died mysteriously while swimming in Singapore last year, leaving behind a legacy of music that promoted love and unity. Vadra's visit underscored the cultural significance of Garg and the emotional bond he shared with the people of Assam.

