Sporting Conversations with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: Unity and Nation-Building

In a compelling dialogue with sportspersons, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the significance of social unity and collective responsibility in nation-building. Addressing an enthusiastic gathering at Madhav Kunj in Shatabdi Nagar, Bhagwat reflected on the centenary journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), urging youth to contribute actively towards societal progress.

Bhagwat, on a tour to Uttar Pradesh, participated in a two-day outreach initiative in Lucknow before engaging with athletes and sports enthusiasts in Meerut. He met with political leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reinforcing the aim to foster collaboration in various sectors. Bhagwat applauded sports as a vital platform to unify people, a sentiment echoed by attendees.

Participants like Arjuna Award-winning wrestler Alka Tomar lauded the organized efforts of the RSS and endorsed Bhagwat's call for nationwide unity in striving for national development. Para athlete Surya Pratap Mishra appreciated Bhagwat's supportive stance towards sports, while Kabaddi coach Pintu Malik found inspiration in Bhagwat's message for athletes to support each other's progress.

