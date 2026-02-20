Left Menu

Channing Tatum's Real-Life Inspiration for 'Josephine' at Berlin Film Festival

Channing Tatum discusses how personal conversations with his daughter echo scenes in 'Josephine,' a film competing at the Berlin Film Festival. The movie, directed by Beth de Araujo and inspired by her own experiences, explores a young girl's perspective on witnessing a traumatic event.

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum shared insights on Friday about drawing from his personal life to inform his upcoming film role as a father in 'Josephine,' a sexual assault drama vying for top honors at the Berlin Film Festival.

The narrative begins with Tatum's character Damian jogging alongside his daughter Josephine, portrayed by Mason Reeves. An inadvertent encounter with a sexual assault forces the family into a difficult legal battle, while Josephine grapples with the implications of what she has witnessed.

Director Beth de Araujo revealed that the film reflects her own history, having disrupted a sexual assault in San Francisco with her father. She cast Mason Reeves after discovering her at a local farmers' market, praising the young actress's emotional depth and intelligence.

