Shakira to Thrill Mexico City's Zocalo with Free Concert

Colombian pop icon Shakira is set to perform a free concert in Mexico City's Zocalo square on March 1, following her record-breaking tour in the city. The concert is part of a traditional event venue known for hosting renowned artists such as Justin Bieber and Rosalia.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colombian pop sensation Shakira is set to electrify fans with a free concert in Mexico City's iconic Zocalo square on March 1. The announcement, made jointly with the city government, reignites excitement following her record-breaking 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour.

Shakira's connection with Mexican audiences was cemented during her 12 sold-out shows at the Estadio GNP, drawing crowds of 65,000 each night in September. The Zocalo concert will be a heartfelt thank you to her Mexican fans, who showed overwhelming support during her performances.

The Zocalo is famed for hosting large-scale free events, having welcomed artists like Justin Bieber and Rosalia. This concert marks Shakira's anticipated return to this symbolic venue, solidifying her popularity and deep cultural ties with the Mexican public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

