Amit Shah's Bold Strategy: Removing Infiltrators to Secure Assam's Future

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that illegal immigrants will be removed from both electoral rolls and the country within the next five years. Speaking at a gathering in Assam, Shah laid out his strategy to tackle the issue of infiltrators, drawing a parallel between the success against Naxals and the ongoing efforts to sanitize Assam from illegal settlers.

In a pointed critique of the opposition, Shah attacked Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of creating a votebank with infiltrators. He argued that Congress' policies had led to demographic changes threatening Assam's societal fabric. The BJP plans to continue eviction drives to clear encroachments, contributing to the state's industrial aspirations.

Shah praised the Assam government for its efforts in freeing over 1 lakh bighas of land from illegal settlers. He emphasized that the BJP's approach not only focuses on eviction but also on broader regional development, envisioning Assam as an industrial hub. With elections approaching, the Home Minister underscored that maintaining BJP power is crucial for executing these plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)