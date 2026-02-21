Powering India: The National Conference Shaping the Future

Left Menu

The CAG of India is hosting a national conference on February 23 to discuss developments in the power sector. Key government and industry leaders will convene to explore strategies for addressing challenges related to digitalization, renewable energy integration, and financial sustainability, focusing on improving efficiency and service quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is set to host a significant national conference on February 23, concentrating on the advancements in the power sector. This event will gather high-level stakeholders, including government and industry leaders, to deliberate on the pressing issues facing power generation, transmission, and distribution.

The conference aims to address the challenges of integrating renewable energy, ensuring financial sustainability, and enhancing digitalization within the power sector. Insights and feedback gathered during the discussions are expected to refine the CAG's audit plans for the sector, emphasizing performance, accountability, and service quality improvements.

The National Conference on Power Sector will also serve as a strategic platform to discuss the 'Viksit Bharat Vision', positioning India's electricity sector as a key driver of a developed economy by 2047. With the release of the Draft National Electricity Policy 2026, India is on track to increase its per capita electricity consumption significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

