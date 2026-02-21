Powering India: The National Conference Shaping the Future

The Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is set to host a significant national conference on February 23, concentrating on the advancements in the power sector. This event will gather high-level stakeholders, including government and industry leaders, to deliberate on the pressing issues facing power generation, transmission, and distribution.

The conference aims to address the challenges of integrating renewable energy, ensuring financial sustainability, and enhancing digitalization within the power sector. Insights and feedback gathered during the discussions are expected to refine the CAG's audit plans for the sector, emphasizing performance, accountability, and service quality improvements.

The National Conference on Power Sector will also serve as a strategic platform to discuss the 'Viksit Bharat Vision', positioning India's electricity sector as a key driver of a developed economy by 2047. With the release of the Draft National Electricity Policy 2026, India is on track to increase its per capita electricity consumption significantly.

