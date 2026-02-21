Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariff Power, Sparking Political Intrigue

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's authority to unilaterally impose tariffs, stating that the power to levy taxes lies with Congress. This ruling disrupts a significant element of Trump's global tariff regime, leaving Republicans in a political conundrum as midterm elections approach.

President Trump, undeterred by the court's decision, announced plans to impose a new global 10% import tax, citing the Trade Act of 1974. This law allows for temporary taxes if the U.S. faces serious international payment issues. The announcement has reignited debates within the Republican Party regarding trade policies and economic strategy.

Democrats seized the opportunity to critique Trump's economic policies, asserting that tariffs exacerbate the cost of living. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren vocally opposed the new tariffs and called for consumer refunds. The political and economic implications of these tariffs remain a focal point as the nation gears up for the midterm elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)