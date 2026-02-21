Fortifying the Future: Ram Temple's Impenetrable Wall

The construction of a towering security wall around the Ram Temple complex is progressing, with discussions underway with landowners to acquire additional plots. The wall, measuring 12 meters in height and 14 meters in width, is estimated to cost around Rs 40 crore and encompass nearly 70 acres.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has started piling work within the complex, located opposite the Gokul Bhavan barrier along the Tedhi Bazar to Durahi Kuan road. Efforts are focused on completing tasks in the temple's western part while negotiating for outstanding land acquisition to ensure a uniform perimeter.

Supervised by Engineers India Limited, a Ministry of Defence entity, the security wall will feature cutting-edge security systems with sensors and modern equipment. Two agencies from Uttarakhand oversee the construction, which includes approximately three dozen watch towers, with one-third already completed, strengthening security around this sacred site.

