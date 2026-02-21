Revving Up: Adani's Push to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

The Adani Group is taking bold steps to reintroduce Formula 1 racing at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, confirmed Karan Adani, Director of Adani Cement. During a recent event, he expressed enthusiasm for India's potential to host world-class motor sports events.

Discussions involving Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority are actively progressing, signaling strong governmental support for the initiative. The Adani Group is preparing to rejuvenate interest in motor sports and foster increased exposure for Indian audiences.

Adani, a longstanding fan of Formula 1, envisions India as a benchmark in global sports events. The group's endeavors also include ongoing negotiations to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, reinforcing their strategic interests in infrastructure and sports. The return of Formula 1 could enhance India's international reputation and offer a conduit for showcasing its rich cultural heritage alongside modern amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)