Left Menu

Revving Up: Adani's Push to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

Karan Adani is spearheading efforts to revive Formula 1 racing at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The Adani Group aims to leverage India's potential to host global events like Formula 1, showcasing the country's infrastructure and hospitality. Talks are underway to resolve past disputes and restart races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:42 IST
Revving Up: Adani's Push to Bring Formula 1 Back to India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group is taking bold steps to reintroduce Formula 1 racing at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, confirmed Karan Adani, Director of Adani Cement. During a recent event, he expressed enthusiasm for India's potential to host world-class motor sports events.

Discussions involving Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority are actively progressing, signaling strong governmental support for the initiative. The Adani Group is preparing to rejuvenate interest in motor sports and foster increased exposure for Indian audiences.

Adani, a longstanding fan of Formula 1, envisions India as a benchmark in global sports events. The group's endeavors also include ongoing negotiations to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, reinforcing their strategic interests in infrastructure and sports. The return of Formula 1 could enhance India's international reputation and offer a conduit for showcasing its rich cultural heritage alongside modern amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Minister Amplifies Government's Educational Ventures in Northeast

Union Minister Amplifies Government's Educational Ventures in Northeast

 India
2
Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

 India
3
Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

 Global
4
Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026