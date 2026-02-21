Youth Arrested for Assaulting Officer in Trikuta Nagar
A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer on duty in Trikuta Nagar. The action followed a viral video and a complaint by Sub Inspector Rajesh Kumar. The accused, Sumit Verma, was arrested after being identified through intelligence inputs, highlighting strict enforcement of law and order.
- Country:
- India
A man has been arrested in Trikuta Nagar for allegedly assaulting a police officer on duty, an official reported on Saturday. The incident came to light through a viral video and was supported by a formal complaint.
The complaint was filed by Sub Inspector Rajesh Kumar, who reported being approached by a youth while on official duty. The youth reportedly used abusive language and physically assaulted the officer despite knowing he was in uniform performing his duties.
An FIR has been lodged at Bahu Fort Police Station, and an investigation is underway. The accused, Sumit Verma from Kathua, currently residing in Trikuta Nagar, was identified and apprehended using technical and human intelligence. Authorities stress that any obstruction of law enforcement duties will face strict legal consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir's Medical Education Revolution
Crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir: Seven Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested
Protests Erupt in Jammu Against Congress 'Shirtless' Demonstration
NDBA Encourages Video Conferencing Amidst Upcoming Elections
Jammu and Kashmir Engineer Suspended Over Substandard Roadworks