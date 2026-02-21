Congress Legacy: Beyond Wealth and Politics

During a training session for District Congress Committee leaders in Vikarabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized that monetary gains have never been a focus for the storied Gandhi-Nehru family. He assured that Congress workers could collectively raise funds, if required, to support the family, dismissing corruption allegations as a ploy by BJP to denigrate them.

Revanth Reddy lauded the Gandhi-Nehru family's enduring contributions to India, highlighting their historical sacrifices and leadership. He condemned BJP's attempts to undermine Congress, the 'soul of India,' through claims of corruption and called for unity among Congress workers against such rhetoric. He recalled Indira and Rajiv Gandhi's ultimate sacrifices and Rahul Gandhi's commitment through his nationwide 'padayatra.'

Reddy urged local Congress leaders to focus on community welfare over political maneuvering. Reminding them of Congress's merit-based success, he encouraged the DCC presidents to serve with dedication and integrity, maintaining the legacy of sacrifice and service represented by the Gandhi-Nehru family.