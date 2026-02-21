Left Menu

Barry Manilow Postpones Tour Following Lung Surgery Recovery

Barry Manilow, the legendary singer-songwriter, has delayed the start of his 2026 arena tour due to ongoing recovery from lung surgery after a cancer diagnosis. Despite active rehabilitation, doctors have advised against full-length performances. Fans can expect Las Vegas shows to resume by late March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:50 IST
Barry Manilow (Photo source: Instagram/ @barrymanilowofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Barry Manilow, the iconic singer-songwriter, has postponed the opening of his 2026 arena tour after undergoing lung surgery linked to a cancer diagnosis, reports People. The 82-year-old artist shared with fans via Instagram that on medical advice, all shows between February 27 and March 17 have been rescheduled.

Manilow disclosed that a recent visit to his surgeon was disheartening, as he was advised against performing 90-minute shows due to his lungs' current condition. Despite a strict rehabilitation routine, which includes daily treadmill workouts, the singer admits he can't yet perform more than three songs consecutively.

This update follows his December surgery where a cancerous spot was detected early on his left lung. Although the first 13 arena shows are postponed, Manilow hopes to resume his Las Vegas performances in late March. This marks his second postponement this month, prioritizing health over his February Las Vegas residency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

