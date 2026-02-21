Assisi's Sacred Showcase: Pilgrims Flock to St. Francis Relics

The bones of St. Francis of Assisi, the medieval friar who deeply influenced Christian doctrine, are set to be unveiled to the public for the first time. This event in Assisi, Italy, marks a significant celebration, commemorating the 800th anniversary of his death and bringing hundreds of thousands of pilgrims to the historic town.

The massive influx of visitors is a mixed blessing for Assisi Mayor Valter Stoppini and the local community. While it brings economic benefits, it also strains the city's narrow streets and limited facilities, requiring 400 volunteers to manage the crowds. This monthlong celebration will put Assisi's resilience to the test, as the city is accustomed to only short-term pilgrimages.

Beyond the religious significance, the display of St. Francis' relics is a reminder of his enduring legacy. His teachings of peace, love for creation, and care for the poor have influenced many, including the current Pope Francis. Additionally, the canonization of Carlo Acutis as the first millennial saint has further bolstered Assisi's status as a prominent pilgrimage destination, attracting a new generation of visitors.

