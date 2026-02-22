Left Menu

Yellow Letters Triumphs at Politically Charged Berlin Film Festival

The Turkish-German film "Yellow Letters" won the Golden Bear prize at the Berlin Film Festival, a politically charged event. Directed by Ilker Catak, the drama depicts a marriage under political strain. The festival emphasized global political issues, resonating with filmmakers and audiences alike.

Updated: 22-02-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 01:48 IST
The Turkish-German film "Yellow Letters" secured the prestigious Golden Bear award at the Berlin Film Festival, known for its political focus this year. Directed by Ilker Catak, the drama centers on a married couple forced to leave their lives behind due to political pressure.

This year's festival maintained its politically charged reputation, with discussions heavily influenced by global issues such as the conflict in Gaza. Ilker Catak, while accepting the award, called for unity against authoritarian forces, urging, "Let's not fight each other. Let's fight them."

The festival saw a diverse lineup of films with political undertones, including Emin Alper's "Salvation," which highlighted struggles in Turkey, Syria, Iran, and Gaza. Sandra Hueller and Grant Gee were also among the winners, further highlighting the event's high-caliber competition.

