Tragedy in the Sierra: Deadly Avalanche Claims Eight Lives Near Lake Tahoe

An avalanche near Lake Tahoe has resulted in the deaths of eight backcountry skiers, with one person still missing. This tragic event marks the deadliest avalanche in the U.S. since 1981. Rescuers continue to face perilous conditions as heavy snow and avalanche risks persist in the Castle Peak area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nevada | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:56 IST
In a tragic turn of events, eight backcountry skiers are confirmed dead following an avalanche near Lake Tahoe, California, marking the worst such disaster in the U.S. in over 40 years. One skier remains missing as emergency crews battle severe conditions in the Castle Peak area.

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon announced during a news conference that the mission has shifted from rescue to recovery. The deadly avalanche occurred Tuesday morning during a monster winter storm that pummeled the West Coast.

Rescue operations have been hampered by heavy snow and avalanche risks, with six out of 15 skiers surviving. Two of the survivors were hospitalized, while authorities continue the search for the remaining missing person.

