Milan Cortina Olympics Conclude with Verona Arena Spectacle

The Milan Cortina Olympics conclude with a closing ceremony in the historic Verona Arena. Featuring acclaimed performers like Roberto Bolle and Achille Lauro, the event highlights Italian culture. The ceremony also marks the handover to France for the 2030 Games. Over 1,500 Olympians participated in these expansive Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Verona | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Milan Cortina Olympics concluded Sunday with the closing ceremony held in the historic Verona Arena. Known for being the most spread-out Winter Games, the event celebrated Italian culture through performances by renowned ballet dancer Roberto Bolle, singer Achille Lauro, and DJ Gaby Ponte.

Roughly 1,500 Olympians, including gold medalists and flag bearers Lisa Vittozzi and Davide Ghiotto, joined the event, which also paid homage to Italian lyric opera, a UNESCO-recognized treasure. International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attended, with over 12,000 spectators present.

A symbolic handover to the next Winter Games host, France, occurred as their flag was raised alongside Italy's. With performances and a light show substituting fireworks, this closing ceremony also set the stage for the upcoming Milan Cortina Paralympics starting March 6.

