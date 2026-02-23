Triumphant Night: 2026 BAFTA Film Awards Highlights

The prestigious 2026 BAFTA Film Awards took place in London, crowning 'One Battle After Another' as the Best Film of the year. This event, a cornerstone of Britain's film industry, spotlighted outstanding cinematic achievements.

Paul Thomas Anderson received the Best Director award for his work on 'One Battle After Another,' reinforcing the film's dominance at the ceremony. Acting honors were given to Robert Aramayo for 'I Swear' and Jessie Buckley for 'Hamnet,' recognizing their exemplary performances.

Other notable winners included Wunmi Mosaku and Sean Penn in supporting roles, as well as the compelling screenplay of 'Sinners.' This year's awards not only celebrated established talents but also introduced rising stars like Robert Aramayo.