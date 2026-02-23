Dark Comedy 'One Battle After Another' Dominates BAFTAs

'One Battle After Another,' a dark comedy film, emerged as the standout winner at Britain's prestigious movie awards, securing six BAFTAs, including best film and best director for Paul Thomas Anderson.

The film triumphed over strong contenders like 'Hamnet' and 'Sinners.' Prince William and Princess Kate graced the event as honored guests. In a memorable speech, Anderson quoted Nina Simone, encouraging creativity without fear.

Robert Aramayo claimed the best actor award in an unexpected win, and Jessie Buckley was named best actress for her role in the film 'Hamnet.' The event marked a significant moment in the film industry, celebrating excellence and innovation in cinematic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)