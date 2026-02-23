Left Menu

Dark Comedy 'One Battle After Another' Dominates BAFTAs

Dark comedy 'One Battle After Another' won six BAFTAs, including best film and director for Paul Thomas Anderson. Other notable wins included Robert Aramayo for best actor and Jessie Buckley for best actress. The awards ceremony was attended by Prince William and Princess Kate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 02:34 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 02:34 IST
Dark Comedy 'One Battle After Another' Dominates BAFTAs

'One Battle After Another,' a dark comedy film, emerged as the standout winner at Britain's prestigious movie awards, securing six BAFTAs, including best film and best director for Paul Thomas Anderson.

The film triumphed over strong contenders like 'Hamnet' and 'Sinners.' Prince William and Princess Kate graced the event as honored guests. In a memorable speech, Anderson quoted Nina Simone, encouraging creativity without fear.

Robert Aramayo claimed the best actor award in an unexpected win, and Jessie Buckley was named best actress for her role in the film 'Hamnet.' The event marked a significant moment in the film industry, celebrating excellence and innovation in cinematic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
El Mencho Down: The Raid that Shook Mexico

El Mencho Down: The Raid that Shook Mexico

 Global
2
Raheem Sterling's Feyenoord Debut: A New Chapter in the Eredivisie

Raheem Sterling's Feyenoord Debut: A New Chapter in the Eredivisie

 Global
3
Emergency Crews Restore Power in Zaporizhzhia Amid Attacks

Emergency Crews Restore Power in Zaporizhzhia Amid Attacks

 Global
4
U.S.-Led Intelligence Task Force Aids in 'El Mencho' Raid

U.S.-Led Intelligence Task Force Aids in 'El Mencho' Raid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026