Mystery Surrounding Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash: Calls for Thorough Investigation Intensify

In the wake of a tragic plane crash that claimed the life of senior Maharashtra politician Ajit Pawar, Rohit Pawar, a key leader from the Nationalist Congress Party's Sharadchandra Pawar faction, is urging for a detailed investigation. He has voiced serious concerns about VSR Airline's functionality and its role in the fateful accident on January 28.

Addressing the media, Rohit Pawar insisted that the operational state of VSR presents significant risks for VIP passengers. He raised suspicions about the potential conspiracies, both political and commercial, that might be linked to the crash. Pawar seeks the involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry.

Despite existing calls for a probe, the tragic incident has sparked political discourse, with some parties alleging 'foul play.' The NCP-SCP leader points to anomalies like the storage of additional petrol cans that could indicate deliberate foul play. He also suggested possible oversight by authorities, pressuring for accountability and transparency in the investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)