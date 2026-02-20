Left Menu

Protests Persist as Authorities and Farmers Clash Over Loni Dumping Ground

A dialogue between district officials and protesting farmers over a dumping ground issue in Meerpur Hindu village failed, prompting calls for a large-scale rally. Villagers demand the ground's removal, citing environmental concerns. Continued demonstrations are expected, with significant local and BKU support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:33 IST
Protests Persist as Authorities and Farmers Clash Over Loni Dumping Ground
In a nearly two-hour talk, district officials and protesting farmers reached no resolution about the contentious dumping ground in Loni's Meerpur Hindu village.

Led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members, villagers maintain their stance for its removal, citing environmental and health concerns over contaminated groundwater.

A large mahapanchayat is scheduled for March 1, promising to draw significant local and BKU support, as villagers intensify their peaceful protests and express distrust over unmet promises by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

