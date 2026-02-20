Protests Persist as Authorities and Farmers Clash Over Loni Dumping Ground

In a nearly two-hour talk, district officials and protesting farmers reached no resolution about the contentious dumping ground in Loni's Meerpur Hindu village.

Led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members, villagers maintain their stance for its removal, citing environmental and health concerns over contaminated groundwater.

A large mahapanchayat is scheduled for March 1, promising to draw significant local and BKU support, as villagers intensify their peaceful protests and express distrust over unmet promises by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)