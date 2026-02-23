Decoding Palm Oil: Health and Nutrition Insights from Gurugram Seminar

In a pivotal half-day seminar held in Gurugram, nutrition scientists, cardiologists, neurologists, and food technologists came together to discuss the nutritional and functional aspects of palm oil. The event, orchestrated by the Oil Technologists' Association of India and FARE Labs Pvt. Ltd., was supported by the Malaysian Palm Oil Council.

The seminar aimed to create an informed platform for discussions on palm oil's role within India's food and nutrition framework. Experts delved into various topics, including cholesterol metabolism, heart and liver health, and neurological benefits, stressing the oil's stability during high-temperature cooking and its antioxidant properties due to Vitamin E.

Given India's increasing demand for edible oils, the discussion underscored the potential of palm oil in meeting these needs through expanded domestic cultivation. As the seminar concluded, the core message was clear: palm oil should be integrated into diets judiciously, with an evidence-based approach tailored to India's nutritional demands and policies.