Apologies Follow Racial Slur at British Film Awards

During the British Academy Film Awards, an audience member with Tourette's syndrome inadvertently shouted a racial slur. The BBC and film academy apologized for the incident, emphasizing the involuntary nature of Tourette's tics. The event underscored the difficulties of managing public perception when disabilities manifest publicly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:11 IST
A unexpected disruption occurred at the British Academy Film Awards when an audience member with Tourette's syndrome shouted a racial slur, generating an apology from both Britain's film academy and the BBC.

The incident took place as actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award on Sunday. Host Alan Cumming addressed the outburst, explaining Tourette syndrome's involuntary tics and apologizing to the audience.

The incident became more pronounced when the epithet was heard during the BBC's broadcast, prompting a further apology. The situation raised questions about managing offensive remarks attributed to disabilities and potential editorial decisions such as bleeping slurs in pre-recorded broadcasts.

