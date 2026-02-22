Stars Shine Bright at BAFTA Awards: A Night of Glitz and Surprises

The BAFTA Awards lit up London with a parade of stars gracing the red carpet, as films like "One Battle After Another" and "Sinners" vied for top honors. However, it was the British film "Hamnet", directed by Chloe Zhao, that emerged as a bookmakers' favorite for best picture due to its local ties.

Renowned director Chloe Zhao masterfully translated a 'sense of magic' to the screen, earning "Hamnet" 11 BAFTA nominations. Notably, Jessie Buckley is predicted to secure the best actress award, while Timothee Chalamet remains a strong contender in the leading actor category alongside industry titans like Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan.

Surprises may unfold, with Robert Aramayo contending for his role as a Tourette syndrome campaigner in "I Swear". Meanwhile, the Norwegian film "Sentimental Value" has also gained significant recognition, bolstered by Stellan Skarsgard's acclaimed performance. The event promises unexpected twists as awards night approaches.

