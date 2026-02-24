Left Menu

Desperate Hunt for Nancy Guthrie: $1 Million Reward Announced

The Guthrie family, with Savannah Guthrie fronting the search, is offering a $1 million reward for information about missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who vanished on February 1. Despite extensive efforts, including previous FBI rewards and charitable donations, there have been no significant leads in her disappearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:47 IST
The Guthrie family has stepped forward with a significant $1 million reward in a heartfelt plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since February 1. It was announced by Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC's 'Today' show, through a social media post, marking a turning point in their desperate search.

Despite offering a combined incentive of $1.1 million when accounting for the FBI's contribution, the lack of direct contact with potential suspects leaves the family grappling with uncertainty. The chilling last sighting of Nancy, captured by a doorbell camera, only deepens the mystery surrounding her disappearance, as authorities struggle to unearth new clues.

Guthrie's disappearance, drawing global concern, has also inspired the Guthrie family to significantly contribute to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, underscoring their commitment to aiding others enduring similar heartbreak. As investigations continue, the family clings to hope that the renewed efforts and appeals will lead to a breakthrough in the case.

