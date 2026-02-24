Left Menu

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US military forces boarded a third sanctioned oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, tracking it from the Caribbean to halt illicit Venezuelan oil operations. The tanker, part of a wider effort to control Venezuelan oil, was not seized but taken under US control as part of sanctions enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:58 IST
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move to curb illicit oil operations connected to Venezuela, US military forces boarded a third sanctioned oil tanker, identified as the Bertha, in the Indian Ocean. This operation, disclosed by the Pentagon on Tuesday, is a significant development in the enforcement of US sanctions against Venezuelan oil activities.

The interception of the Bertha marks the 10th instance of such enforcement by the US Trump administration, which has been actively targeting vessels associated with Venezuelan interests since early December. The operation included maritime interdiction tactics executed by the US Southern Command, marking the culmination of a tracking effort that began in the Caribbean.

The Bertha, flagged falsely under different nations and previously under Iranian sanctions, now remains under US jurisdiction pending decisions by the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department. The broader aim of these boardings is to weaken Venezuela's oil distribution network amidst ongoing sanctions and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

 France
2
Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

 Global
3
Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

 Global
4
Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathers

Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathe...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026