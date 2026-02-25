Left Menu

Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

The Trump administration is contemplating an executive order that would oblige banks to gather citizenship information from their customers. This proposal was reported by the Wall Street Journal, but Reuters has not been able to independently verify the report as of now.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering an executive order to mandate banks to collect citizenship information from clients. This information originates from a Wall Street Journal article.

While the specifics of the potential order remain unclear, the move underscores the administration's focus on citizenship-related data collection.

However, Reuters has stated that it has not yet confirmed the accuracy of this report.

