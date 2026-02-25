Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate
The Trump administration is contemplating an executive order that would oblige banks to gather citizenship information from their customers. This proposal was reported by the Wall Street Journal, but Reuters has not been able to independently verify the report as of now.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:00 IST
The Trump administration is reportedly considering an executive order to mandate banks to collect citizenship information from clients. This information originates from a Wall Street Journal article.
While the specifics of the potential order remain unclear, the move underscores the administration's focus on citizenship-related data collection.
However, Reuters has stated that it has not yet confirmed the accuracy of this report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Non-scheduled operators to disclose critical safety information, including maintenance history, on their websites: DGCA.
Govt raises MSP on Jute by Rs 275 per quintal to Rs 5,925 for 2026-27, says Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
AI can spread misinformation at scale, AI washing risks eroding trust of people: Sebi WTM
Health vs. Politics: MAHA Movement Challenges Trump Over Glyphosate Executive Order
Trump says he'll sign executive order to enact 10 per cent global tariff after US Supreme Court defeat, reports AP.