Left Menu

Instamart Brings SPYRA Water Blasters to India for Holi 2026

Instamart is introducing SPYRA, a German-engineered water blaster, to the Indian market ahead of Holi 2026. The launch taps into the 'kidult' trend, where adults seek nostalgia through premium products. This debut signifies a tech-forward, premium shift in traditional festive celebrations through quick commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:16 IST
Instamart Brings SPYRA Water Blasters to India for Holi 2026

Instamart has announced the official debut of SPYRA, a renowned water blaster, in India just in time for Holi 2026. The German-engineered SPYRA, known for its precision-shot technology and rapid reload capabilities, promises to elevate Holi celebrations with its innovative design and powerful play experience.

This launch taps into the growing 'kidult' trend, engaging adults seeking nostalgia in design-forward products. As part of Instamart's broad festive assortment, SPYRA reflects a tech-enabled shift in the way traditional festivals are celebrated, offering a memorable and bold twist to Holi.

With quick commerce becoming increasingly pivotal for brand launches, India offers a ripe market for SPYRA's high-performance product. The collaboration with Bella Lifestyle's Shuchi Sharma marks a strategic step in managing SPYRA's Indian operations, enhancing the premium festive offerings for both children and adults alike.

TRENDING

1
BJP Rallies in Support of Chandru Lamani Amid Controversy

BJP Rallies in Support of Chandru Lamani Amid Controversy

 India
2
Delhi Couple Held for Racial Slurs Against Northeast Neighbors

Delhi Couple Held for Racial Slurs Against Northeast Neighbors

 India
3
Thailand Moves Closer to New Government with Election Certification

Thailand Moves Closer to New Government with Election Certification

 Thailand
4
Japan and Uttar Pradesh Forge Rs 11,000 Crore Industrial Partnerships

Japan and Uttar Pradesh Forge Rs 11,000 Crore Industrial Partnerships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026