Instamart Brings SPYRA Water Blasters to India for Holi 2026

Instamart has announced the official debut of SPYRA, a renowned water blaster, in India just in time for Holi 2026. The German-engineered SPYRA, known for its precision-shot technology and rapid reload capabilities, promises to elevate Holi celebrations with its innovative design and powerful play experience.

This launch taps into the growing 'kidult' trend, engaging adults seeking nostalgia in design-forward products. As part of Instamart's broad festive assortment, SPYRA reflects a tech-enabled shift in the way traditional festivals are celebrated, offering a memorable and bold twist to Holi.

With quick commerce becoming increasingly pivotal for brand launches, India offers a ripe market for SPYRA's high-performance product. The collaboration with Bella Lifestyle's Shuchi Sharma marks a strategic step in managing SPYRA's Indian operations, enhancing the premium festive offerings for both children and adults alike.