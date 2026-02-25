Cyber Heist Uncovered: Arrest of Key Suspect Sattar Reveals Crores Stolen

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials have detained Sattar, believed to be a member of a cybercrime syndicate that has defrauded individuals out of crores of rupees. The arrest took place on Tuesday near the Goverdhan area following a crucial tip-off, according to police sources.

Investigators recovered numerous forged documents, including bank account details, Aadhaar cards, and SIM cards from Sattar's possession. Sattar initially misled authorities about his identity, presenting an Aadhaar card under the name 'Ramesh' from Hathras district, but later confessed during an inquiry.

Sattar admitted involvement in multiple fraud cases, swindling vast sums from various victims, including Rs 51.75 lakh from Umesh Saini and Rs 3 crore from Ahtesham Ahmad Ansari. As the investigation unfolds, authorities suspect Sattar's ties to a more extensive criminal network and anticipate further revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)