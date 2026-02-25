Left Menu

Cyber Heist Uncovered: Arrest of Key Suspect Sattar Reveals Crores Stolen

A man named Sattar has been arrested for allegedly being part of a cyber fraud gang responsible for swindling crores from victims. Arrested near the Goverdhan area, police uncovered fake documents and bank details. Initial investigations link him to a broader criminal network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:01 IST
Cyber Heist Uncovered: Arrest of Key Suspect Sattar Reveals Crores Stolen
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials have detained Sattar, believed to be a member of a cybercrime syndicate that has defrauded individuals out of crores of rupees. The arrest took place on Tuesday near the Goverdhan area following a crucial tip-off, according to police sources.

Investigators recovered numerous forged documents, including bank account details, Aadhaar cards, and SIM cards from Sattar's possession. Sattar initially misled authorities about his identity, presenting an Aadhaar card under the name 'Ramesh' from Hathras district, but later confessed during an inquiry.

Sattar admitted involvement in multiple fraud cases, swindling vast sums from various victims, including Rs 51.75 lakh from Umesh Saini and Rs 3 crore from Ahtesham Ahmad Ansari. As the investigation unfolds, authorities suspect Sattar's ties to a more extensive criminal network and anticipate further revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Boosted by Financial Rebound Amid AI Concerns

European Stocks Boosted by Financial Rebound Amid AI Concerns

 Global
2
Blaze Engulfs Kirti Nagar Market, Prompt Response from Fire Department

Blaze Engulfs Kirti Nagar Market, Prompt Response from Fire Department

 India
3
Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 4,248 crore education budget for 2026-27 tabled; outlay up from Rs 3,674 crore in 2025-26 budget.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 4,248 crore education budget for 2026-27 t...

 India
4
Solar Giants Unphased by US Tariffs: Expansion Continues

Solar Giants Unphased by US Tariffs: Expansion Continues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026