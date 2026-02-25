Left Menu

Pakistan's Escalating Tensions: Surge in Militancy Amid Border Strikes

Pakistan intensifies security and arrests suspects following air strikes in Afghanistan, fearing increased militant attacks. The country claims Kabul harbors militants responsible for recent violence. Cross-border skirmishes have heightened tensions, while intelligence warns of potential urban attacks, urging a crackdown on militant networks throughout Pakistan.

25-02-2026
Pakistan has ramped up security measures and detained numerous suspects in response to fears of rising militant attacks following its recent air strikes in Afghanistan. This was confirmed by Junior Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday, who noted that forces remain on high alert to counter any retaliatory moves by militants with bases in Afghanistan.

Pakistan holds Kabul responsible for allowing militants to use Afghan territories as safe havens, a charge that Afghanistan denies, claiming that the militancy springs from Pakistan's own issues. Recent cross-border exchanges between Pakistani and Afghan forces have exacerbated tensions, each side holding the other accountable for the flare-up.

The country has experienced several attacks, including a deadly ambush on a police vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a suicide bombing at a checkpoint. Talal Chaudhry highlighted these incidents as proof of militants' connections to Afghanistan, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to dismantle these networks and prevent further attacks.

