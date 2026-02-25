IIM Nagpur MBA Students Boycott Exam Amid Farewell Party Controversy

In a heated protest at IIM Nagpur, nearly 300 first-year MBA students boycotted their mid-term exams. The protest emerged after 40 classmates faced debarment for attending a farewell party that violated the institution's rules.

The incident occurred when 75 students, including both first and second-year individuals, attended a farewell party for seniors. The outing breached curfew rules as students returned to the campus past the stipulated time without notifying their parents.

The director of IIM Nagpur was not present during the incident, which has since been resolved. The exams for the second-year students proceeded as planned, while those for the boycotting first-year students will be rescheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)