Left Menu

IIM Nagpur MBA Students Boycott Exam Amid Farewell Party Controversy

Nearly 300 first-year MBA students at IIM Nagpur boycotted their mid-term exam in protest against the debarment of 40 classmates. The incident stemmed from a farewell party attendance rule violation. The protest concluded with the decision to reschedule the examination for the boycotting students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:59 IST
IIM Nagpur MBA Students Boycott Exam Amid Farewell Party Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated protest at IIM Nagpur, nearly 300 first-year MBA students boycotted their mid-term exams. The protest emerged after 40 classmates faced debarment for attending a farewell party that violated the institution's rules.

The incident occurred when 75 students, including both first and second-year individuals, attended a farewell party for seniors. The outing breached curfew rules as students returned to the campus past the stipulated time without notifying their parents.

The director of IIM Nagpur was not present during the incident, which has since been resolved. The exams for the second-year students proceeded as planned, while those for the boycotting first-year students will be rescheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love Turned Tragic: Wedding Ceremony Shooting in Bihar

Love Turned Tragic: Wedding Ceremony Shooting in Bihar

 India
2
E20 Ethanol: Fueling Change by 2026

E20 Ethanol: Fueling Change by 2026

 India
3
Timely Discovery Thwarts Planned Terror Attack in Poonch

Timely Discovery Thwarts Planned Terror Attack in Poonch

 India
4
PM Modi's Historic Visit to Israel: Building Strategic Ties

PM Modi's Historic Visit to Israel: Building Strategic Ties

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026