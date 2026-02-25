Left Menu

Makmor Takes Flight in Green Aviation with 10 Electric Aircraft Deal

Makmor, a business management consulting firm in Bengaluru, has signed a letter of intent with MD Aircraft GmbH to acquire 10 MDA1 eViator electric aircraft. This move aims to address the increasing demand for regional air travel while promoting sustainability through reduced emissions and operating costs.

Bengaluru-based consulting firm Makmor has entered into an agreement with Germany's MD Aircraft GmbH to purchase 10 electric aircraft as part of a strategic move towards sustainable regional air travel. The transaction signifies a pioneering effort in structuring fleet commitments for the MDA1 eViator, an all-electric passenger aircraft.

Makmor aims to leverage the low operating costs and environmental benefits of these aircraft to meet India's soaring regional transport needs. The MDA1 is designed for operation from shorter airstrips and offers near-zero emissions, aligning with India's push for green aviation solutions.

Expected to undergo flight tests by 2028 and commercial operations by 2030, the initiative underscores India's potential as a leader in zero-emission aviation. The announcement reflects a growing global confidence in the promise of electric regional aircraft to transform traditional aviation practices.

