Cranberries in Culinary Spotlight: Chef Vikas Khanna Leads the Charge

The Cranberry Institute has announced that Chef Vikas Khanna will serve as its Global Brand Ambassador, emphasizing the culinary and health benefits of cranberries. The announcement was made during an exclusive event in Mumbai, attended by culinary experts, retailers, and members of the media.

The event included a cooking demonstration by Chef Khanna, showcasing innovative cranberry dishes in Indian and international cuisines. Khanna highlighted cranberries' versatility in both sweet and savory dishes, underlining their nutritional advantages.

Dr. Jignesh Gandhi presented research indicating cranberry juice can reduce H. pylori infection rates by 20%. Sumit Saran from The Cranberry Institute expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, acknowledging Khanna's influence in elevating the fruit's profile among consumers.