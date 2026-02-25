Christophe Leribault Appointed to Revitalize the Louvre

In a pivotal move, the French government appointed Christophe Leribault as the new head of the Louvre Museum on Wednesday. Leribault, who previously managed the Palace of Versailles, takes over following the sudden resignation of Laurence des Cars. The change comes in the wake of an embarrassing jewellery heist and repeated staff strikes.

Leribault's appointment aims to address critical security flaws highlighted by a recent $102 million jewellery theft, as well as ongoing issues with employee pay and working conditions. Maud Bregeon, a government spokesperson, announced the leadership change, emphasizing that Leribault's mission will focus on bolstering the museum's security infrastructure.

With a background as an 18th-century art historian and former roles heading esteemed institutions such as the Musée d'Orsay, Leribault is set to redirect spending priorities at the Louvre towards necessary security and infrastructure improvements, as advised by a recent state audit. The Louvre remains a cornerstone of Paris' cultural tourism, known globally for housing masterpieces like the Mona Lisa.

