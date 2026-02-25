Left Menu

Christophe Leribault Appointed to Revitalize the Louvre

Christophe Leribault, previously director of the Palace of Versailles, has been appointed as the new head of the Louvre. He succeeds Laurence des Cars and faces challenges including enhancing security after a massive jewellery heist and addressing ongoing staff strikes over pay and work conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:51 IST
Christophe Leribault Appointed to Revitalize the Louvre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal move, the French government appointed Christophe Leribault as the new head of the Louvre Museum on Wednesday. Leribault, who previously managed the Palace of Versailles, takes over following the sudden resignation of Laurence des Cars. The change comes in the wake of an embarrassing jewellery heist and repeated staff strikes.

Leribault's appointment aims to address critical security flaws highlighted by a recent $102 million jewellery theft, as well as ongoing issues with employee pay and working conditions. Maud Bregeon, a government spokesperson, announced the leadership change, emphasizing that Leribault's mission will focus on bolstering the museum's security infrastructure.

With a background as an 18th-century art historian and former roles heading esteemed institutions such as the Musée d'Orsay, Leribault is set to redirect spending priorities at the Louvre towards necessary security and infrastructure improvements, as advised by a recent state audit. The Louvre remains a cornerstone of Paris' cultural tourism, known globally for housing masterpieces like the Mona Lisa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

 India
2
CIC Criticizes DDA for Inadequate RTI Response on Bhoomiheen Camp Demolition

CIC Criticizes DDA for Inadequate RTI Response on Bhoomiheen Camp Demolition

 India
3
Heart of Compassion: Young Donor's Legacy Saves Six Lives

Heart of Compassion: Young Donor's Legacy Saves Six Lives

 India
4
Shree Ram Twistex IPO Oversubscribed by Over 43 Times

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Oversubscribed by Over 43 Times

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026