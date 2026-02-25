Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'

The Kerala High Court is hearing pleas opposing the release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond', with petitioners arguing the film tarnishes Kerala's image. The producer defends the film, emphasizing CBFC's authority and potential economic harm from halting the release. The matter continues to be deliberated.

The Kerala High Court has been urged to halt the release of the film 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'. Petitions argue the film tarnishes Kerala's reputation, misleading audiences with its teaser and trailer. Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah argues the pleas are premature and lack legal standing.

The Central Board of Film Certification has highlighted that petitioners can seek revision of certification. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas has acknowledged the petitioners' concerns but warned against rendering court proceedings futile. The court has postponed further hearings to continue exploring the issue.

'The Kerala Story 2', scheduled for a major release, faces legal challenges over its depiction of Kerala. Producer Shah stresses the importance of free expression and potential economic repercussions if the film's release is obstructed.

