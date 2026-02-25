Ireland's Superstar Katie Taylor Plans a Grand Farewell in Dublin

Irish super-lightweight boxing champion Katie Taylor has announced her intention to retire following one last fight in Dublin this year. Despite lacking a confirmed opponent or date for the event, Taylor wishes her farewell bout could take place at the iconic Croke Park stadium.

Taylor, whose career spans twenty years, boasts an impressive professional record of 25 wins and only one loss. She expressed the significance of culminating her journey on home turf, highlighting the emotional and symbolic value for her fans and herself.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist remains optimistic about Croke Park as the venue for her final combat. If not feasible, she acknowledges alternatives like the 3Arena or Aviva Stadium. Taylor, staying prepared and sharp, eyes a possible bout in July or August.

