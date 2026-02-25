Left Menu

Ireland's Superstar Katie Taylor Plans a Grand Farewell in Dublin

Irish boxing icon Katie Taylor, 39, plans to conclude her illustrious career with a final fight in Dublin. While no opponent or date has been confirmed, Taylor expresses a strong desire to host the bout at Croke Park. Her career boasts a 25-1 professional record over two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:06 IST
Ireland's Superstar Katie Taylor Plans a Grand Farewell in Dublin

Irish super-lightweight boxing champion Katie Taylor has announced her intention to retire following one last fight in Dublin this year. Despite lacking a confirmed opponent or date for the event, Taylor wishes her farewell bout could take place at the iconic Croke Park stadium.

Taylor, whose career spans twenty years, boasts an impressive professional record of 25 wins and only one loss. She expressed the significance of culminating her journey on home turf, highlighting the emotional and symbolic value for her fans and herself.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist remains optimistic about Croke Park as the venue for her final combat. If not feasible, she acknowledges alternatives like the 3Arena or Aviva Stadium. Taylor, staying prepared and sharp, eyes a possible bout in July or August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dynamic Victories: Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship Highlights

Dynamic Victories: Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship Highlights

 India
2
Chhattisgarh CM Dismisses Naxalism-Industry Allegations, Emphasizes Development

Chhattisgarh CM Dismisses Naxalism-Industry Allegations, Emphasizes Developm...

 India
3
Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies

Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settler Violence in the West Bank

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settler Violence in the West Bank

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026