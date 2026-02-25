Left Menu

US Blocks Cuban Oil Shipments, Escalates Regional Tensions

The US government has blocked oil shipments to Cuba, intensifying pressure on the country amid a growing humanitarian crisis. CARICOM leaders, including Jamaica's PM, are advocating for dialogue between Cuba and the US, emphasizing the potential regional impact of Cuba’s destabilization and humanitarian issues.

The US government has taken a significant step by blocking oil shipments bound for Cuba, escalating tensions with the island nation amid concerns over a growing humanitarian crisis. This move follows the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a key ally of Cuba, and comes after warnings from regional leaders about potential destabilization.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held private discussions with CARICOM leaders in the Caribbean, focusing on countering migration and drug trafficking. Amidst these closed-door talks, the US Treasury announced a conditional easing of restrictions on Venezuelan oil sales to Cuba, stating the action was in solidarity with the Cuban people.

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other regional leaders are advocating for a unified CARICOM response. They stress urgent dialogue between Cuba and the US to address the crisis, warning of broader regional implications if the situation worsens. The Caribbean group remains focused on stability and humanitarian support.

