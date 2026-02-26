Left Menu

Simone Biles Joins Star-Studded Laureus Ambassadors

Simone Biles, a celebrated American gymnast and seven-time Olympic gold medalist, has become a Laureus ambassador. She joins an elite group, including Neeraj Chopra and Yuvraj Singh, to promote the positive impact of sports. Biles recently visited a Laureus-supported project in Milan, engaging with young athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 10:29 IST
Simone Biles Joins Star-Studded Laureus Ambassadors
Simone Biles
  • Country:
  • India

Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic gold-winning gymnast from the United States, has been named a Laureus ambassador, joining an illustrious group of athletes including Neeraj Chopra and Yuvraj Singh.

Biles, celebrated as the most decorated gymnast in history and a four-time Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award recipient, commenced her role with a visit to Milan. There, she engaged with young athletes at Polisportiva Garegnano, a Laureus-backed initiative that empowers youth, notably girls, through sports.

The visit underscored Biles' commitment to demonstrating how sports can transform lives, fostering resilience and life skills among young people. She expressed her longstanding connection with Laureus and reiterated her belief in the organization's mission to use sports as a tool for global change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canadian PM Mark Carney to visit India from February 27 to March 2: MEA.

Canadian PM Mark Carney to visit India from February 27 to March 2: MEA.

 India
2
High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations: US-Iran Tensions Escalate

High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations: US-Iran Tensions Escalate

 Switzerland
3
South Korea's Truth Commission Targets Adoption Scandal

South Korea's Truth Commission Targets Adoption Scandal

 South Korea
4
Building Bridges: South Korea's Pursuit of Peace with the North

Building Bridges: South Korea's Pursuit of Peace with the North

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026