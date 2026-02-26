Simone Biles Joins Star-Studded Laureus Ambassadors

Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic gold-winning gymnast from the United States, has been named a Laureus ambassador, joining an illustrious group of athletes including Neeraj Chopra and Yuvraj Singh.

Biles, celebrated as the most decorated gymnast in history and a four-time Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award recipient, commenced her role with a visit to Milan. There, she engaged with young athletes at Polisportiva Garegnano, a Laureus-backed initiative that empowers youth, notably girls, through sports.

The visit underscored Biles' commitment to demonstrating how sports can transform lives, fostering resilience and life skills among young people. She expressed her longstanding connection with Laureus and reiterated her belief in the organization's mission to use sports as a tool for global change.

(With inputs from agencies.)