High Stakes in Geneva: U.S. and Iran's Nuclear Negotiations

The United States and Iran resumed critical negotiations in Geneva on Thursday, focusing on their longstanding nuclear dispute, with the aim of averting potential U.S. military action. The talks mark a renewed effort to resolve the decades-long standoff over Iran's nuclear ambitions, which the U.S., along with Western allies and Israel, suspects are aimed at weapon development, a charge Tehran denies.

In what is seen as a high-stakes diplomatic engagement, U.S. officials, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's adviser Jared Kushner, are participating in indirect discussions mediated by Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, underscores Tehran's position of retaining rights to peaceful nuclear technology while advocating for a swift, fair agreement.

The atmosphere is fraught with tension amid a significant U.S. military buildup in the Middle East, sparking fears of a broader regional conflict, especially after past U.S.-Israel strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. While the primary focus remains on the nuclear program, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the larger issue of Iran's ballistic missile operations, which he argues threats regional and global security.

