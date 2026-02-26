Left Menu

HBO's 'Industry': A Curtain Call to Financial Drama

HBO has renewed its financial drama, 'Industry,' for a fifth and final season. Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the show follows graduates in London's investment banking world. The creators decided to end the series on their terms, celebrating a decade of impactful storytelling.

In a fitting closure to a beloved series, HBO has announced the renewal of its financial drama, 'Industry,' for a fifth and final season. The show, lauded for its incisive exploration of the high-powered world of London's investment banking, promises to bid farewell on a high note.

Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, 'Industry' follows the journey of driven young graduates as they navigate the competitive arena of finance in London. HBO's Executive Vice President, Francesca Orsi, highlighted the series' unique influence, stating it has remained a staple of the network's lineup, captivating audiences with its mix of power, money, politics, and class.

The creators, Down and Kay, described their decision to conclude the show as intentional. They expressed gratitude for joining an elite group of dramas that have enjoyed a five-season run on HBO, promising that the impact of their characters will endure. The upcoming final season continues 'Industry's legacy with its talented ensemble cast, enhancing its storytelling prowess.

