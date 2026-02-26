Left Menu

Aamir Khan Offers Hope for Salim Khan's Recovery

Superstar Aamir Khan has recently updated about the health of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, indicating improvement. Despite not being able to meet him in the ICU, Aamir expressed hope for Salim's recovery. Salim, known for his iconic partnership with Javed Akhtar, is currently under medical care.

Updated: 26-02-2026 11:27 IST
Superstar Aamir Khan reassures fans about the improving health of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. Despite not being able to meet Salim, who remains in the ICU, Aamir emphasized the family's hopeful outlook.

Salim Khan, part of the legendary Salim-Javed duo that penned blockbusters like 'Sholay' and 'Don', was hospitalized following a brain hemorrhage. Although on ventilator support, his condition is described as stable.

The update was shared by Aamir at a photo competition ceremony, reflecting both his deep connection with the Khan family and his empathetic rapport with the media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

