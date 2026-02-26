KRAFTON's Bold Transformation: Pioneering Gamers' Dreams
KRAFTON, Inc. has unveiled a new vision and core values at its town hall event. The strategy focuses on game IP expansion, long-term innovation, and sustainable growth through creative technology and fan-first thinking. A refreshed corporate identity underscores its role as a global publisher.
KRAFTON, Inc. has announced a transformative corporate vision aimed at guiding its long-term strategy and global growth, as revealed during their event, KRAFTON LIVE TALK (KLT).
With a theme of 'Organizational Alignment Toward One Direction at a Point of Change,' CEO CH Kim presented the company's new vision: 'We pioneer the path to players' dreams,' emphasizing KRAFTON's dedication to game IP expansion and innovation.
Introducing a corporate slogan 'Pioneer the Undiscovered,' KRAFTON is set to strengthen franchise IP and explore new genres, supported by five core values to ensure consistent team alignment and a shared standard for decision-making and creativity.
