BJP Chief Accuses Tamil Nadu Government of Misusing Central Schemes

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran criticizes the DMK-led state government for taking undue credit for central welfare schemes. He highlights that the BJP-led center funds significant projects, accusing the state of ineffective governance under M K Stalin. Nagenthran announces NDA plans for the 2026 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:12 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran has criticized the DMK-led state government, alleging that it falsely claims credit for central welfare schemes. Speaking after inaugurating the NDA election office, Nagenthran pointed out that the central government funds initiatives such as drinking water infrastructure, road projects, and housing schemes.

Nagenthran further accused Chief Minister M K Stalin's administration of being a 'family rule', riddled with law and order issues, including rampant drug usage and inadequate administration. He claimed that the state's assistance schemes were strategically timed for elections, while several poll promises remain unfulfilled.

Announcing the NDA's plans for the 2026 assembly elections under AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Nagenthran emphasized the need for unified governance to boost Tamil Nadu's prosperity. He dismissed suggestions of new parties gaining traction, affirming public loyalty to the NDA.

