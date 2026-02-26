President Murmu Lays Foundation for Sri Jagannath Spiritual Centre in Jamshedpur
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre in Jamshedpur, aiming to boost religious tourism and promote ethical development among youths. The project, a replica of Odisha's Jagannath temple, is set on 2.5-acre land costing Rs 100 crore.
In a significant cultural milestone, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust in Jamshedpur's Kadma area.
Amid vedic chants echoing the reverence of the occasion, the President, alongside notable figures such as Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, laid the foundation stone for the spiritual hub. Esteemed guests praised the project's vision.
The planned centre, designed as a replica of the Puri Jagannath temple, is expected to become a vibrant site for religious tourists and a nurturing ground for youth character development.
