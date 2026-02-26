Spinnovate Your Space: Indiawood's Magic in Motion

Indiawood, a premier trade exhibition in India, is captivating attendees with its latest innovations in furniture and interior design. The event, featuring renowned exhibitors like Hettich, underscores the theme 'Transforming Spaces through Magical Motion', highlighting the evolving landscape of furniture engineering and design.

Hettich is set to impress visitors with its newest German-engineered offerings, including the remarkable SpinLines technology. This innovation is poised to redefine conventional furniture possibilities by introducing transforming concepts like Roomspin for Work, which converts office cubicles into collaborative meeting spaces.

Celebrating 25 years in India, Hettich's milestone at Indiawood is marked by a robust commitment to design excellence and innovation. The company's extensive portfolio offers intelligent solutions that enhance both residential and commercial spaces. Visitors can explore a plethora of new products, exemplifying the theme with diverse functionality and aesthetics.

