Left Menu

Spinnovate Your Space: Indiawood's Magic in Motion

Indiawood, India's leading trade exhibition, showcases groundbreaking innovations in interior design and furniture. Hettich features German-engineered solutions with its theme 'Transforming Spaces through Magical Motion', spotlighting new technologies like SpinLines. Hettich celebrates 25 years of operation in India, striving to redefine spatial utilization and design excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:29 IST
Spinnovate Your Space: Indiawood's Magic in Motion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indiawood, a premier trade exhibition in India, is captivating attendees with its latest innovations in furniture and interior design. The event, featuring renowned exhibitors like Hettich, underscores the theme 'Transforming Spaces through Magical Motion', highlighting the evolving landscape of furniture engineering and design.

Hettich is set to impress visitors with its newest German-engineered offerings, including the remarkable SpinLines technology. This innovation is poised to redefine conventional furniture possibilities by introducing transforming concepts like Roomspin for Work, which converts office cubicles into collaborative meeting spaces.

Celebrating 25 years in India, Hettich's milestone at Indiawood is marked by a robust commitment to design excellence and innovation. The company's extensive portfolio offers intelligent solutions that enhance both residential and commercial spaces. Visitors can explore a plethora of new products, exemplifying the theme with diverse functionality and aesthetics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sasikala's Ambitious Political Comeback: New Party to Shape 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

Sasikala's Ambitious Political Comeback: New Party to Shape 2026 Tamil Nadu ...

 India
2
Gold Prices Climb Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Dollar Softening

Gold Prices Climb Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Dollar Softening

 Global
3
Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

 India
4
Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026