Korean Director Park Chan-wook to Lead Cannes Jury

Renowned Korean director Park Chan-wook will lead the jury for the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Known for his films like Thirst and The Handmaiden, Park is the first Korean to head the jury. He is praised for his visual artistry and moral rigor, drawing from influences like Kurosawa and Hitchcock.

Updated: 26-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:14 IST
Renowned Korean director Park Chan-wook is set to preside over the jury at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first Korean filmmaker to hold this honor. Park is celebrated for his acclaimed films such as Thirst, The Handmaiden, and No Other Choice, and has previously won prestigious awards at Cannes.

Organizers have lauded Park for his unique artistry, often likened to cinematic legends including Tarantino, De Palma, and Fincher. His works are an intricate blend of visual splendor and moral depth, drawing inspiration from iconic directors such as Kurosawa, Bergman, Visconti, and Hitchcock.

In anticipation of his new role, Park expressed eagerness for the immersive experience of film viewing and the stimulating discussions with fellow jury members. His leadership marks a significant milestone, reinforcing the global influence of Korean cinema.

