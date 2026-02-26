AI Partners: Revolutionizing Relationships in India

A groundbreaking study by Gleeden, the world's largest extramarital dating app made by women, in collaboration with IPSOS, shows the profound impact of AI on Indian relationships. The survey, conducted among 1,500 individuals across tier 1 and tier 2 cities in India, reveals a significant shift as AI steps into intimate and emotional facets of relationships.

Key findings indicate that 49% of participants have chosen AI over physical intimacy, although 65% still view such interactions as infidelity. With an astounding increase in female users, Gleeden surpasses 4 million users in India, reflecting the growing acceptance of AI as an emotional partner. Meanwhile, the survey sheds light on the disconnect between private AI usage and the public's moral stance.

Sybil Shiddell, Gleeden India's Country Manager, highlights the emotional shift with AI evolving from an assistant to a vital component in relationship dynamics. As AI redefines boundaries, the Gleeden-IPSOS study invites individuals to ponder AI's future implications on intimate connections.

