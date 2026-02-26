Left Menu

UAE Lottery's AED 5 Million Prize Winner: A Dream Come True

The UAE Lottery recently celebrated a milestone by awarding its first AED 5 million Second Prize to Murugananth Govinthan, an Indian resident. This marks a momentous occasion for the Lottery, which has already awarded grand prizes up to AED 100 million. The lottery is gaining popularity as a source of life-changing prizes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:22 IST
UAE Lottery's AED 5 Million Prize Winner: A Dream Come True

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – A momentous occasion unfolded for The UAE Lottery as it recently awarded its first-ever AED 5 million Second Prize. The fortunate winner, Murugananth Govinthan, an Indian resident who participated in the lottery for the first time, now shares the substantial prize with a close friend.

The win comes as a life-changing event for Govinthan, who reflects on overcoming personal challenges and fulfilling family responsibilities, now with newfound financial security. The UAE Lottery, which proudly achieved its first anniversary in November 2025, continues to catalyze dreams with its impressive prize offerings.

The lottery operates under strict regulations, ensuring a transparent experience for participants. With games approved by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, the excitement among players remains palpable, as the weekly draws promise more golden opportunities for dreamers across the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ONGC's Para Games 2026: A Celebration of Inclusivity and Strength

ONGC's Para Games 2026: A Celebration of Inclusivity and Strength

 India
2
Denmark's Parliamentary Election Set for March 24

Denmark's Parliamentary Election Set for March 24

 Denmark
3
Geneva Talks Focus on Ukraine's Reconstruction Amid Ongoing War

Geneva Talks Focus on Ukraine's Reconstruction Amid Ongoing War

 Global
4
India-Israel Ties Strengthened: A Strategic Partnership Blossoms

India-Israel Ties Strengthened: A Strategic Partnership Blossoms

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026