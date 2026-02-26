UAE Lottery's AED 5 Million Prize Winner: A Dream Come True

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – A momentous occasion unfolded for The UAE Lottery as it recently awarded its first-ever AED 5 million Second Prize. The fortunate winner, Murugananth Govinthan, an Indian resident who participated in the lottery for the first time, now shares the substantial prize with a close friend.

The win comes as a life-changing event for Govinthan, who reflects on overcoming personal challenges and fulfilling family responsibilities, now with newfound financial security. The UAE Lottery, which proudly achieved its first anniversary in November 2025, continues to catalyze dreams with its impressive prize offerings.

The lottery operates under strict regulations, ensuring a transparent experience for participants. With games approved by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, the excitement among players remains palpable, as the weekly draws promise more golden opportunities for dreamers across the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)