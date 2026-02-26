Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Advocates Organ Donation at Film Festival

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the crucial role of organ donation during her address at the 'Vardaan' Film Festival on Thursday. Sharing her personal commitment, Gupta revealed that she and her husband registered for body donation back in 2010.

More than 800 individuals have joined the Delhi government's State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), which was established last year to facilitate organ donations. Despite this progress, Gupta stressed the ongoing need for widespread public awareness to support this cause.

The film festival, organized by the 'Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti', provided a platform for Gupta to encourage the public to educate themselves and spread the word about organ donation. Emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, she urged that transforming organ donation into a mass movement requires collective effort and dedication.

