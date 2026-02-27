Left Menu

Melania Trump Makes History at UN Security Meeting

Melania Trump will preside over a UN Security Council meeting, marking the first time a first lady takes this role. The session focuses on education in advancing world peace. This occurs amid the US overdue UN dues and Trump's criticisms of the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 27-02-2026 03:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 03:33 IST
Melania Trump is set to preside over a groundbreaking UN Security Council meeting, a first for any first lady. Scheduled for Monday afternoon, the meeting highlights education's critical role in fostering global tolerance and peace.

This unprecedented move comes at a time when the United States presides over the 15-member UN council for March, emphasizing its commitment to the international body's significance despite recent criticisms by President Trump.

Currently, the US owes substantial dues to the UN. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of the organization's potential financial collapse. Melania Trump's involvement signifies a renewed focus on global education initiatives amid ongoing US-UN tensions.

